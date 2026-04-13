Malawi: Child Sexual Abuse Crisis' in Malawi - Government Moves to Enhance Law Enforcement and Response Systems

Enraged by what it describes as "a child sexual abuse crisis" in Malawi, the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare announced a raft of decisive measures to urgently deal with the abhorrent vice.

Addressing Parliament this week, minister Mary Navicha stated that the measures, among others, include: strengthening law enforcement framework and coordinated response systems.

She assured of her ministry's "unwavering commitment" to protecting every child from all forms of violence, abuse, exploitation, and neglect.

"We will also ensure that all the perpetrators of such heinous acts will be brought to justice," said Navicha, emphasizing her ministry's resolve to dealing with the issue decisively.

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"We have already been conducting extensive awareness campaigns on child abuse across the country and we believe we have provided enough information on the harms and devastating impact of sex with children. However, with great disappointment, we note that this indecent act continues to be on the increase".

According to Navicha, six "gruesome cases" of child sex abuse-involving underage girls-were reported across the country in the month of February alone, highlighting the gravity of the vice in a place where the protection of children is increasingly being neglected.

Navicha said her ministry is, therefore, engaging the Ministry of Justice to review and tighten the law so that offenders face stiffer penalties, among other deterrent punishments.

"We are further advocating that offences of sex with children and child sexual abuse should be made non-bailable to ensure that perpetrators do not evade justice," she said.

"We want to close existing gaps in the law and enforcement by addressing bottlenecks, improving coordination, and building the capacity of all child protection structures".

On strengthening coordinated response systems, Navicha revealed that the government will deploy officers to form multisectoral response teams in every district, including social welfare officers, police, health workers, education officials, and community leaders.

"Their mandate will be clear: early detection, immediate reporting, and coordinated response to all cases of child abuse.

"We are also deepening collaboration with civil society, development partners, traditional leaders, and religious institutions to strengthen community-level protection systems".

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Other measures, according to Navicha, include: scaling up prevention through awareness and improving reporting systems and strengthening targeted support for survivors and affected families.