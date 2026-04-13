Southern Africa: SADC Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group Hold Joint Statutory Meeting, Pledging to Strength Regional Conflict Prevention and Mediation

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The Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group (MRG) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held their joint statutory meeting on 11 April 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mediation, conflict prevention and preventive diplomacy in the SADC region.

The joint statutory meeting, which was preceded by a two-day meeting of the members of the MRG, was attended by three Members of the SADC Panel of Elders namely, His Excellency Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania and Chairperson of the Panel of Elders, Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda, former President of the Republic of Malawi and His Excellency Mr. Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, former Vice President of the Republic of Mauritius, MRG members and the SADC Secretariat.

In his remarks, H.E. Dr. Kikwete underscored the importance of strengthening SADC's early warning in light of the increasingly evolving regional and global political and security landscape. He called for increased and sustainable financial support to the Panel of Elders and MRG to effectively operationalise the SADC Mediation, Conflict Prevention and Preventive Diplomacy Structure, designed to prevent and resolve significant inter- and intra-state conflicts in the SADC region.

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On his part, the Director of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs at the SADC Secretariat, Professor Kula Ishmael Theletsane, presented an overview of the political and security situation in the SADC region. He noted that, while the SADC region remains broadly peaceful and stable, isolated peace and security challenges persist and require collective regional action, including the timely interventions of the Panel of Elders and MRG.

Prof. Theletsane acknowledged the invaluable role of the SADC Panel of Elders and MRG in supporting regional efforts towards the consolidation of peace and security across the SADC region.

The joint meeting endorsed and validated the revised SADC Mediation, Conflict Prevention and Preventive Diplomacy Framework to be submitted for consideration at the next Ordinary meeting of Ministerial Committee of Organ (MCO) and Council of Ministers in July and August 2026 respectively. The Framework is aimed at strengthening SADC Mediation, Conflict Prevention, and Preventive Diplomacy structures, such as the Panel of Elders, the MRG and the Network of Women Mediators in the SADC region.

H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda presented an overview of her work in leading the SADC regional mediation process in the Republic of Madagascar, in accordance with the decision of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government to deploy the Panel of Elders and MRG to support the restoration of political stability, constitutional order and democratic governance. The Panel of Elders and MRG members commended the leadership of H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda in advancing SADC mandate in Madagascar.

The meeting welcomed the presentation made by Professor Vasu Gounden, Founder and Executive Director of the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD) on capacity strengthening in conflict prevention and mediation, highlighting that the presentation provided valuable insights and key principles for effective conflict management and resolution.

The meeting congratulated Brigadier General (Retired) Joel George Martins of the Republic of South Africa on his election as the MRG Chairperson and to Ambassador Mpeo Mahase-Moiloa of the Kingdom of Lesotho on her election as the MRG Vice Chairperson. In the same spirit, the meeting expressed appreciation to the outgoing MRG Chairperson, Ambassador Lucy Mungoma of the Republic of Zambia and the outgoing Vice Chairperson, Ambassador Helen Lwegasila Brahim of the United Republic of Tanzania for their service and contribution. The meeting also welcomed Mr. Zephyrin Mungongo from the Democratic Republic of Congo as a new member of the MRG.

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The Panel of Elders and MRG members called for continued monitoring of the political and security situation in the region with the view to finding lasting solution to the inter and intra-state conflicts in the SADC region.

The SADC Panel of Elders is part of the SADC Mediation and Conflict Prevention and Preventative Diplomacy structure that was established by the SADC Heads of State and Government in August 2004, to foster political and security stability in the region through the prevention and resolution of significant inter-state and intra-state conflicts. This structure comprises eminent personalities that include former Heads of State and Government who were appointed for their reputable and demonstrable political and technical expertise in conflict resolution, preventative diplomacy and mediation.