Malawians Hold Nuanced Views On Open Trade, Support Greater African Say in Global Forums

Few citizens are familiar with the AfCFTA.

Key findings

About half of Malawians are satisfied that the country's needs and interests are adequately recognised by the African Union (52%) and SADC (49%). Very few citizens disagree, while many say they "don't know."

Seven in 10 citizens (69%) want African countries to have more say in the decisions of international bodies such as the United Nations.

Six in 10 respondents (60%) believe that the economy would benefit from trade liberalisation, though 38% say the government should limit international trade to protect local producers.

Asked about their preferred trading partners, fewer than half (48%) of citizens say Malawi should trade with all countries globally, while many would rather trade with all African countries (26%) or with Southern African countries only (13%).

Only one in eight Malawians (12%) say they have heard about the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

At least four in 10 respondents rate as "somewhat positive" or "very positive" the political and economic influence of SADC (47%), the African Union (46%), the United States (45%), China (44%), and the European Union (40%). Negative ratings for these powers are considerably lower, while many Malawians say they "don't know."

Views of Russia's political and economic influences are about as likely to be negative (21%) as they are to be positive (23%).

Almost six in 10 Malawians (58%) are aware of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Among those who have heard of the conflict, 58% say the government should remain neutral.

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Since gaining independence in 1964, Malawi has pursued a variety of growth strategies, yet it remains one of the poorest countries in the world. One explanation for the country's high poverty level is that deeply rooted macroeconomic instability, restrictive trade policies, and other structural challenges reinforce one another, restricting the growth of the export economy and preventing the creation of productive jobs (World Bank, 2026).

As a landlocked country, Malawi depends on its neighbours for access to ports, making international cooperation crucial for its economic success. Trade liberalisation - which involves removing barriers to international trade such as tariffs, quotas, and regulations to promote efficiency and competitiveness - has become a key element of Malawi's agenda to foster integration into global markets, accelerate economic growth, and reduce poverty (Mgomezulu, Thangata, & Njiwa, 2024).

To that end, Malawi ratified the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2021. While some scholars praise this as a step in the right direction (Mgomezulu, Thangata, & Njiwa, 2024), others point out that the country needs to address legal and infrastructural gaps if it is to harness the agreement's full potential (Raga, 2023).

Notwithstanding Malawi's commitment to the AfCFTA, in March 2025, the Ministry of Trade and Industry issued an import ban on key agricultural goods, including fruits, vegetables, and dairy and meat products, as well as a range of manufactured goods, from toothpicks to boots, with the aim of protecting Malawian farmers and local industries (Lumwira, 2025). The move received mixed reactions from both citizens and traders, while Tanzania retaliated by banning Malawian agricultural products (Phiri, 2025; Mia, 2025; Trade World News, 2025).

Malawi is a founding member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) (World Trade Organization, 2024). The country has been an active member of both SADC and COMESA: It chaired the SADC Summit in 2013/2014 and 2021/2022, and as the current chair of SADC's organ on politics, defence, and security cooperation, Malawi is responsible for managing conflict resolution, peacekeeping deployments, and stability mechanisms in the region (SADC, 2023; Africa Brief, 2025). Malawi has also chaired COMESA (2026) twice, from 1994 to 1997 and from 2011 to 2012.

Malawi has also looked to grow international relationships with other countries, especially China. Several infrastructure projects in Malawi have been supported by China, including the parliamentary building, presidential villas, and Bingu National Stadium. In 2025, China wrote off Malawi's U.S. $20 million debt (Njiragoma, 2025). Recently, China removed all import tariffs on goods from 53 African countries, including Malawi, a step that is being touted as good for Malawi's export market and economic transformation (Fischer, 2026).

How do Malawians view their economic and political relations with the rest of the world?

Findings from the Afrobarometer Round 10 survey (2024) show that six in 10 Malawians see economic benefit in removing barriers to international trade, but many would limit free trade to countries in the region or on the continent.

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Seven in 10 citizens think Africans should have a greater say in the decision making of international bodies such as the United Nations. About half say Malawi's interests are adequately recognised by SADC and the African Union.

Although minorities of Malawians judge China's economic and political influence on the country to be substantial and beneficial, citizens are more likely to offer positive than negative assessments of its influence. Positive ratings also outshine negative ones for SADC, the African Union, the European Union, the United States, India, and the United Kingdom, while views of Russia are mixed.

Among Malawians who are aware of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a majority want their government to remain a neutral party.

Witness Tapani Alfonso Witness Tapani Alfonso is a junior research fellow at the Centre for Social Research at the University of Malawi in Zomba.

Diverson Chirwa Diverson Chirwa is a research intern at the Centre for Social Research, University of Malawi.