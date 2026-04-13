Uganda: Museveni Unveils Nationwide Fish Farming Project to Boost Incomes

President Museveni has announced plans to roll out a large-scale, nationwide fish farming project aimed at unlocking the economic potential of Uganda's wetlands and boosting household incomes.

He revealed the initiative on the sixth day of the ongoing National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary retreat at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi, where he has been engaging newly elected Members of Parliament on key national development priorities.

"I intend to launch a big, countrywide project for fish farming," Museveni said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"These wetlands we have cannot be effectively utilized using the Parish Development Model funds alone. The Shs1 million is not enough--it requires machinery and organized state support."

He explained that while some individuals may invest independently, the project will require direct government leadership and long-term planning. Implementation may extend beyond the current financial year due to competing priorities, including preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations.

On security and infrastructure, Museveni disclosed plans to establish a military barracks in Bulambuli District, noting that the project has long been under consideration.

"Bulambuli borders Kween, and we have been planning for that barracks for quite some time," he said.

The President also directed that government land across the country be utilized for seedling production to promote agriculture and environmental restoration.

In addition, he announced a directive to improve transparency and coordination at the district level.

"I am going to order Chief Administrative Officers that anything sent to districts must be communicated to Members of Parliament and LC5 chairpersons," he said.

"No funds--whether for government programmes or the Parish Development Model--should go to districts without the knowledge of political leaders."

Museveni was responding to issues raised by legislators following presentations from key government officials, including Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare.

Ayebare emphasized the need for MPs to align their engagements with Uganda's foreign policy framework.

"When interacting in the foreign policy space, Members of Parliament should bear in mind that the Executive takes the lead," he said, noting the complexity of the field and the need for coordination.

He highlighted Uganda's growing diplomatic role, including its leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement, where Museveni has been advocating for peace amid global tensions.

Ayebare also noted that Uganda remains active in regional and international bodies such as the African Union, East African Community, and COMESA, urging Parliament to support strategic diplomacy focused on technology, skills, value addition, and investment promotion.

Presenting on agricultural commercialization, Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze said Uganda is still operating below its agricultural potential.

"We have only utilized between 35% and 38% of our land for full agricultural production, and fertilizer use remains very low at about 2.5 kilograms per hectare," he said.

Tumwebaze called for a shift toward modern, intensive farming practices, particularly for smallholder farmers under the four-acre model, which integrates enterprises such as poultry, piggery, fish farming, and dairy.

He emphasized that farmers with limited land should focus on high-value crops, while large-scale farmers invest in extensive production.

"There must be a clear linkage between smallholder and large-scale farmers. Each has a role to play in transforming agriculture," he added.

He also stressed the need for increased investment in agricultural research, irrigation, and energy, noting that Uganda's productivity remains below its potential compared to countries like China.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Although exports such as coffee and milk have grown, Tumwebaze said Uganda continues to lose revenue due to limited value addition.

"Our coffee exports are growing, but we are still largely exporting raw materials. Value addition would significantly increase earnings," he said.

He added that global demand for milk and fish presents an opportunity for Uganda to expand production and tap into international markets.

Meanwhile, Security Minister Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi underscored the importance of maintaining national stability as a foundation for development.

"National security is multi-dimensional. It involves protecting territorial integrity, safeguarding national interests, and ensuring the welfare and dignity of citizens," he said.

He added that a stable security environment is essential for economic growth and the success of government programmes.