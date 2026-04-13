Somalia: South West Somalia Interim Leader Holds Security Meeting in Baidoa

Baidoa — Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, the interim leader of the South West State of Somalia, convened senior security officials on Sunday to review the security situation across the regional administration and accelerate stabilization efforts.

The meeting, held at the presidential palace in Baidoa, brought together top federal and regional security figures, including Mahad Mohamed Salad, director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, and Asad Osman Abdullahi, commander of the Somali Police Force.

Also in attendance were South West State Security Minister Mohamed Hussein Hassan and his deputy Mohamed Yare, along with Baidoa district commissioner and mayor Abdullahi Ali Watiin. Officers from regional Darawish and police units were also present.

Participants reviewed the overall security conditions in South West Somalia and agreed to urgently intensify stabilization operations and security measures, officials said.

Jibril praised national and regional forces for their efforts against armed groups, stressing the need to accelerate operations to ensure lasting peace and stability for civilians. He also instructed security agencies to enhance coordination and work in unity to strengthen security across the region.

The meeting concluded with calls for closer cooperation among federal and regional security institutions to address ongoing threats and improve safety in South West Somalia. 🇸🇴