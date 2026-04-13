Somalia: Somali PM Marks 66th Anniversary of National Army, Hails Security Gains

Mogadishu — Hamza Abdi Barre attended a ceremony on Sunday evening marking the 66th anniversary of the founding of the Somali National Army, stressing the importance of building a strong and disciplined military to safeguard national sovereignty.

The event was held at the military logistics command in Villa Baydhabo and brought together government officials, senior officers and invited guests, according to organizers.

In a speech, Barre said no nation without a capable armed force could maintain "honor and dignity," underscoring the need to strengthen the army with both operational capacity and firm values to protect "religion, people and country." 🇸🇴

He congratulated officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers and their families, emphasizing that securing Somalia's borders was the "first pillar" of national security. A country that fails to guard its frontiers, he said, "is like an open house vulnerable to anyone's ambitions."

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The prime minister also praised recent gains by government forces against militant groups in the Bay, Bakool, Lower Shabelle, Middle Shabelle and Lower Juba regions, saying troops had inflicted significant setbacks.

Barre thanked international partners supporting Somalia's military, highlighting their role in strengthening operational capabilities and training efforts.

He further stressed the importance of caring for wounded veterans, retirees and families of fallen soldiers, announcing the foundation stone had been laid for a new facility dedicated to their welfare, alongside the establishment of an institution to defend their rights -- a priority for the government.

During the ceremony, several officers received awards, while the elite Heegan unit performed patriotic poetry as part of the commemorations.