Malawi: Flood Aftermath Bites - Thousands Return to Ruins As Government Shuts Evacuation Camps

Thousands of Malawians who were displaced by devastating floods are now being forced to leave evacuation camps and return to shattered homes, uncertain futures, and the harsh reality of starting over with almost nothing.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has begun decommissioning camps across the lلبلlد, marking a new phase in the country's recovery after a brutal 2025-26 rainy season defined by destruction and loss of life.

At the height of the disaster, heavy rains and flooding between March 15 and 18 left at least 34 people dead--up from an earlier reported 13--and injured 197 others. In total, 69,088 households, representing about 310,896 people, were affected across 23 district and city councils nationwide.

The hardest-hit district, Chikwawa District, saw 24,832 households affected, with 1,828 displaced into 24 camps. The district recorded nine deaths and 25 injuries. In Machinga District, 7,045 households were affected, with three deaths and 32 injuries reported. Other impacted areas included Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba, and Karonga.

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Dodma says the decision to close camps is driven by growing health concerns. Deputy Director for Preparedness Nelly Kalengamalilo warned that prolonged stays in camps expose survivors to disease outbreaks.

"The decommissioning will be done in phases. For instance, in Zomba, we have now decommissioned nine out of 23 evacuation camps. We expect beneficiaries to engage in irrigation farming so that they become food secure after some of them lost their farm produce," she said.

Authorities and partners have started distributing basic relief items to help families survive the transition. Over the weekend, Dodma, in partnership with the Malawi Red Cross Society, provided support to 400 households from six camps under Traditional Authority Kuntumanji in Zomba--some of the camps now closed.

Head of Supply Chain and Corporate Services at the Red Cross, Richard Zinyongo, said the focus is now on rebuilding lives, not just providing relief.

Meanwhile, Zomba District Commissioner Musandide Frederick Missinjo confirmed that people have already started returning home, with over 30,000 residents in the district affected by the floods.

But for many, "home" is no longer what it used to be.

Some affected communities, led by Traditional Authority Kuntumanji, are now appealing for soft loans, arguing that without financial support, recovery will remain out of reach.

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As the camps close and the headlines fade, survivors are left to confront a difficult question: how do you rebuild a life when everything has been washed away?