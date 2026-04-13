Africa: Kenyan Giants Train Eye On the Prize As Africa Volleyball Club Championships Serve Off in Egypt

Kenyan representatives at the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Cairo, Egypt begin their continental campaigns on Monday after the drawing of groups on Sunday.

KCB Volleyball Club have been placed in Group D where they face Cameroon's Litto Team, Viper and Partners Volleyball Club of Nigeria as well as ARSU Ladies of Seychelles.

Meanwhile, national champions Kenya Pipeline will be in a relatively easy Group B where they face Senegal's Sococim, Gender Light of Burundi, Kalibi SC of Senegal and La Loi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Another one of Kenya's representative, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been pooled in Group C alongside Eagles of Congo (DRC), CF Carthage (Tunisia), KCCA (Uganda) and Nigeria Customs.

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Speaking after the draw, KCB technical director Paul Bitok expressed confidence of progressing through the group stages.

"We are optimistic about our chances. The team has shown great focus and discipline in training, and we are ready to compete at the highest level," Bitok said.

Echoing this confidence, recently crowned Most Promising Female Player at the SOYA Awards, KCB's outside hitter Marlyne Terry Tata, highlighted the importance of early preparation in Egypt.

"The training sessions here in Cairo have been very helpful. We've been able to acclimatize to the weather and get comfortable with the indoor courts, which gives us an advantage going into the tournament," she said.

The two-time continental champions are looking to do better than last year's edition in Abuja, Nigeria, where their journey ended at the quarter finals.

Kenya Pipeline and DCI will serve off proceedings on Monday, when they face Kalibi SC and Carthage CF respectively.

Group A: Al Ahly (Egypt); Mayo Kani (Cameroon), C.O. Descartes (Ivory Coast); National Alcohol Factory (Ethiopia)

Group B: Kenya Pipeline (Kenya), La Loi (DRC), Kalibi Sporting Club (Ghana), Gender Light (Burundi)

Group C: C.F. Carthage (Tunisia), Nigeria Customs Services (Nigeria), KCCA (Uganda), DCI (Kenya), Eagles of Congo (DRC)

Group D: KCB, Litto Team (Cameroon), Vipers and Partners (Nigeria), ARSU (Seychelles)