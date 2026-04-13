Tanzania: Fire Team Rescues Eight From Floods in Kilimanjaro

Siha — THE Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force in Kilimanjaro Region has rescued eight people after their homes were surrounded by floodwaters following ongoing heavy rains.

Confirming the incident, Acting Regional Fire and Rescue Commander for Kilimanjaro, Mr Jeremiah Mkomagi, said the rescue took place in Koboko South Village, Nasai Ward, in Siha District.

"The floods, which occurred on the morning of April 11, 2026, necessitated significant rescue operations. Our team successfully saved eight people who were stranded in their flooded homes," he said, noting that those rescued included two adult women and six young girls.

He explained that the Fire and Rescue team at Siha Station received reports of homes surrounded by water and promptly responded to the emergency.

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"Upon arrival, the team found several houses submerged in water," he added.

On infrastructure impact, Mr Mkomagi said there were no fatalities or injuries, although household items were damaged.

These included mattresses, cooking utensils, stoves and other domestic property.

The rescue operation was conducted in collaboration with the police, village leaders, residents and Nasai Ward Councillor, Mr Samson Maseri.

Mr Mkomagi attributed the success of the operation to ongoing public awareness efforts.

"The success of this operation is due to the education we continue to provide to the public, including the importance of giving early information when incidents that threaten life or property occur," he said.

He added that the Fire and Rescue Force will continue educating the public on precautionary measures during disasters, especially during the ongoing Masika rains.