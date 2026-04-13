Tanzania: Digital System to Boost Procurement Transparency

Dodoma — THE Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA) has said a new digital module under the NeST system will significantly enhance accountability, transparency and efficiency in the national supply chain.

Speaking during the launch of the National Supply Chain Management Policy 2025 in Dodoma, PPAA Executive Secretary, Mr James Sando, said the module will link suppliers with procuring entities, improving the management and resolution of procurement disputes.

"PPAA is a key oversight body in public procurement. This module will enable fair and timely decisions, ensuring government projects are implemented as planned," he said.

He added that the system will reduce operational costs, save time and improve record management, strengthening the handling of appeals related to public tenders.

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Mr Sando noted that PPAA has played a key role in shaping procurement policies, laws and regulations, reinforcing its contribution to a stronger procurement system.

He said the Authority is also reviewing provisions related to special groups and youth, including plans to reduce fees and improve access to justice in procurement processes.

Launching the policy on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba directed all stakeholders to uphold principles of good governance, transparency and the rule of law.

Dr Nchemba said challenges in procurement stem not from policy gaps but from negligence and poor attitudes among some officials.

"Audit reports by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) show that most gaps result from weak enforcement of existing laws and procedures," he said.

He stressed the need for behavioural change among implementers to achieve policy goals.

The Prime Minister also directed ministries and agencies to align existing laws and regulations with the new policy.