Malawi: Maranatha Academy Breaks Own Record As 431 Students Secure Public University Selection

It is a moment of triumph, pride, and proof that results speak louder than promises. Maranatha Academy has once again raised the bar, with a record 431 students now selected to public universities across Malawi--an increase from 405--following the latest release of selections including the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) City Campus.

At the heart of this achievement is a bold declaration from the school's Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, who did not mince words about what sets the institution apart.

"Only at Maranatha Academy, where the impossible becomes reality," Kaonga said, describing the milestone as a product of deliberate excellence and relentless consistency.

The surge in selections cements Maranatha Academy's growing reputation as a powerhouse of academic success--an institution not just participating in Malawi's education system, but dominating it.

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"This is not luck; this is excellence, consistency, and proven results," Kaonga emphasized. "While others make promises, we deliver outcomes. We set the pace; others follow."

For parents and students watching from the sidelines, the message is unmistakable: the gap between average and exceptional is widening--and Maranatha Academy is firmly on the winning side.

The school has since released a list of students who will soon walk the corridors of various public universities, marking the beginning of new journeys built on a strong academic foundation.

As competition for university spaces tightens nationwide, Maranatha Academy is positioning itself not just as a school--but as a launchpad for success.

"What are you waiting for?" Kaonga challenged. "Give your child the winning advantage. Enroll at Maranatha Academy today, and tomorrow it will be your turn to celebrate success."

Maranatha Academy: Raising Champions. Producing Results. Leading the Way.