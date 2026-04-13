Malawi: ACB Top Job Race Heats Up As Interviews Roll Out Amid Secrecy

The race to lead the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has intensified, with interviews for the powerful Director General position underway this week under tight secrecy, raising both anticipation and scrutiny over who will take charge of Malawi's anti-graft fight.

According to information gathered by Nyasatimes, April 15 was set as the final preparatory date, with interviews expected to be conducted this week. However, authorities have remained deliberately tight-lipped, offering little insight into the process despite the significance of the role.

The position became vacant in May 2024 following the expiry of Martha Chizuma's contract, with the bureau operating under acting leadership since then. The prolonged vacancy has heightened public interest, given the ACB's central role in tackling corruption at the highest levels.

Reports indicate that eight candidates have been shortlisted from a pool of 50 applicants following a vetting process conducted by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Among those linked to the race is retired Justice of Appeal Anthony Kamanga, alongside other senior legal and prosecutorial figures.

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But the process has not been without controversy.

Concerns have reportedly emerged over the academic credentials of some candidates, particularly regarding the authenticity of certain qualifications. The Ministry of Justice is said to have instituted additional verification measures, including checks with the National Council for Higher Education to validate submitted documents.

Authorities, however, are standing firm on confidentiality. Secretary for Justice Fabiano Kapamwamba confirmed that while the process is active, details will remain restricted until its conclusion.

"The interviews remain confidential," he is quoted as saying, declining to comment further.

The recruitment process is being conducted in line with constitutional provisions, with a special panel responsible for shortlisting and interviewing candidates before submitting names to the President for final appointment.

Whoever emerges successful will inherit one of the most sensitive and demanding offices in Malawi--tasked with restoring public trust and leading the charge against corruption at a time when accountability remains a national demand.

As the interviews unfold behind closed doors, the country watches closely, aware that the outcome could shape the direction of Malawi's anti-corruption fight for years to come.