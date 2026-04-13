Malawi: Maneps Rollout to Enhance Fight Against Corruption

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) has described the rollout of its Malawi National Electronic Procurement System (MANEPS) as a significant milestone in the fight against corruption, with the private sector's swift adoption of the platform being a positive indicator of its potential success.

Speaking at a strategic orientation on MANEPS at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Thursday, the Acting Director General for PPDA, Timothy Kalembo, revealed that about 4,444 suppliers have already registered on the system, indicating growing participation.

"The private sector has quickly embraced the system, with about 4,444 suppliers already registered. When we commenced between November and December, we were recording about 120 users per month, but this has now increased to between 500 and 800 suppliers per month," Kalembo said.

The MANEPS system is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in procurement processes, ultimately curbing corruption.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Secretary to the Treasury, Cliff Chiunda, emphasized that the implementation of MANEPS will help address long-standing challenges in the procurement system.

"Government is committed to ensuring that relevant stakeholders act as custodians in championing the system within their respective institutions. The success of the system will depend not only on technology, but also on trust," Chiunda said.

The orientation, attended by controlling officers, Chief Executive Officers, and Principal Secretaries, was aimed to map the way forward for the effective implementation of the system.

Starting from April 1, 2026, all ministries, departments, and agencies will be required to adopt the digital procurement system, in line with Malawi Vision 2063.

The PPDA has assured stakeholders that the system is secure, having undergone professional testing by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority.

The implementation of MANEPS is expected to bring about significant improvements in the procurement process, including reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved audit trails.