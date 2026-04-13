Malawi: Wocaca, Partners Take On Colorectal Cancer Head On, Launch Nationwide Awareness Raising Campaign

In a bold move to tackle the growing threat of colorectal cancer in Malawi, the Women Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA) has launched a nationwide awareness campaign in collaboration with its various partners, including faith-based organizations, media, and other stakeholders.

Speaking in an interview, WOCACA Executive Director Maud Mwakasungula said she believes that collaboration is critical to the success of the campaign.

"The collaboration is key. We're working with different organizations who are doing something with colorectal cancer, and together, we're spreading the message," she said.

Colorectal cancer is a growing concern in Malawi, with many cases going undetected due to lack of awareness and stigma.

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Mwakasungula said they decided to partner with faith leaders because of the crucial role they are already playing in spreading the message, with their large followings providing a platform for education and encouragement.

"Faith leaders have a very large following. They can encourage their congregants to seek help if they see symptoms and follow up with treatment if they've been diagnosed," she observed.

One of the key partners in this effort is Eles Stomacare, an organization that provides support to patients living with stoma, a condition resulting from colorectal cancer.

Founder Mathews Mizati shared the heartbreaking story of his family's struggle with the disease, highlighting the need for greater awareness and support.

"As a country, we need to speak about these things. We faced a lot of challenges because it was new to us, and everything about the medication and surgeries was very new. We need to make sure that people coming after us don't face the same struggles," said Mizati.

Eles Stomacare is providing critical support to patients, offering free stoma care products and emotional support.

"We're giving people the tools they need to live with dignity," Mizati said

The campaign has already seen positive results, with more people seeking screening and treatment. However, Mwakasungula noted that there is still much work to be done.

"We need to break the silence around colorectal cancer. We need to talk about it, we need to educate people, and we need to support those living with the disease," she explained.

As Malawi takes on the challenge of colorectal cancer, WOCACA and its partners are leading the way. With faith leaders, media, and organizations working together, the message is clear: it's time to break the silence and take action.