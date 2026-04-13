Uganda: Serunkuma - Courts Don't Fight Corruption, Politics Does

Political analyst Dr Yusuf Serunkuma has ignited fresh debate on Uganda's anti-corruption efforts, arguing that the fight against graft is largely driven by political interests rather than purely judicial processes.

Speaking during a televised discussion, Serunkuma referenced the case of former minister Mary Goretti Kitutu's junior counterpart, Agnes Nandutu, suggesting that her prosecution reflects deeper power dynamics within the political system.

"Nandutu was the smaller player, which is why she didn't survive the sieve; the bigger ones did," he said, in remarks that have since stirred public discourse.

Serunkuma maintained that while accountability is necessary, the process through which it is pursued often raises questions about fairness and consistency.

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"Nandutu's case doesn't help us. Fighting corruption is a political project. The courts don't fight corruption; it is fundamentally political, not judicial," he argued.

He, however, acknowledged the legal outcome of the case, stating that Nandutu bore responsibility for her actions.

"Nandutu was guilty. I sympathize with her, but she was guilty," he added.

The remarks come amid ongoing national conversations about corruption, accountability, and the role of institutions in enforcing transparency. The Karamoja iron sheets scandal, which implicated several high-ranking officials, continues to draw scrutiny over how cases are handled and who is ultimately held accountable.

Analysts say the debate highlights broader concerns about selective enforcement and the need for stronger, more independent systems to combat corruption effectively.

As Uganda continues to grapple with corruption challenges, Serunkuma's comments underscore a growing call for reforms that ensure accountability mechanisms are both credible and equitable.