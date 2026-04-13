Uganda: All Set for Ggaba Daycare Public Trial, Says Judiciary

13 April 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Tracey Kansiime

The Judiciary has confirmed its readiness to commence the trial of Christopher Okello Onyum, the suspect in the widely followed Ggaba toddlers' murder case, marking a significant development in Uganda's justice administration.

Earlier today, the Principal Judge, Jane Frances Abodo, inspected the Gaba Community Church Grounds to assess preparedness for a Mobile High Court session. The venue has been designated to host the special criminal sitting, bringing court proceedings directly into the community affected by the alleged crime.

The trial will be presided over by Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha, who will lead the proceedings in this special session.

This will be the first Mobile High Court criminal session to be conducted in Kampala, underscoring the Judiciary's evolving approach to justice delivery. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to improving access to justice by bringing court processes closer to affected communities, particularly in cases of significant public interest.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Mobile Court session will be conducted under the recently issued Mobile Courts Practice Directions by the Chief Justice. These guidelines provide the legal and procedural framework for holding court sessions outside conventional court premises where necessary, while safeguarding the integrity, fairness, and transparency of proceedings.

Judicial officials say the initiative is intended to strengthen public confidence in the justice system and promote greater community engagement. By decentralising proceedings, the Judiciary aims to bridge the gap between the courts and the public.

The Ggaba trial is expected to attract significant attention as the community awaits justice in a case that has sparked grief and concern across Kampala.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.