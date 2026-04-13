Uganda: All Set for Ggaba Daycare Public Trial, Says Judiciary

The Judiciary has confirmed its readiness to commence the trial of Christopher Okello Onyum, the suspect in the widely followed Ggaba toddlers' murder case, marking a significant development in Uganda's justice administration.

Earlier today, the Principal Judge, Jane Frances Abodo, inspected the Gaba Community Church Grounds to assess preparedness for a Mobile High Court session. The venue has been designated to host the special criminal sitting, bringing court proceedings directly into the community affected by the alleged crime.

The trial will be presided over by Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha, who will lead the proceedings in this special session.

This will be the first Mobile High Court criminal session to be conducted in Kampala, underscoring the Judiciary's evolving approach to justice delivery. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to improving access to justice by bringing court processes closer to affected communities, particularly in cases of significant public interest.

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The Mobile Court session will be conducted under the recently issued Mobile Courts Practice Directions by the Chief Justice. These guidelines provide the legal and procedural framework for holding court sessions outside conventional court premises where necessary, while safeguarding the integrity, fairness, and transparency of proceedings.

Judicial officials say the initiative is intended to strengthen public confidence in the justice system and promote greater community engagement. By decentralising proceedings, the Judiciary aims to bridge the gap between the courts and the public.

The Ggaba trial is expected to attract significant attention as the community awaits justice in a case that has sparked grief and concern across Kampala.