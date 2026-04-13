Uganda: Police Warn Public Against Taking Ggaba Murder Trial Personally

Police have cautioned members of the public against taking the ongoing Ggaba daycare murder trial personally.

Christopher Okello Onyum, 34, the man accused of killing four children at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre, is expected to appear in court later today as his trial proceeds.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed that security has been significantly reinforced ahead of the public hearing.

He explained that the heavy deployment is intended to ensure safety for court officials, participants, and members of the public attending the proceedings.

"We have deployed appropriately, but we appeal to all members of the public to remain calm and maintain order at the venue. This is a sensitive matter that affects many people, and we want the process to proceed in an orderly manner for those in attendance," Rusoke said.

"We also urge the public not to take sides or become personally involved when individuals defend the accused. These are court processes, and we must allow due process to take its course."

Police have urged the public to remain calm as the trial unfolds, noting that the case has attracted significant attention and emotional reactions.