Africa: The Preliminary Statement - the African Union Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Djibouti 10 April 2026 Presidential Election

I. INTRODUCTION

Following the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Djibouti, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, upon the proposal of the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), H.E. Bankole Adeoye, deployed a Short-Term African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to observe and report on the conduct of the presidential election on 10 April 2026.

The AUEOM is led by H.E. Bernard Makuza, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda, and was mandated to assess the election objectively and impartially.

The Mission carried out its activities in accordance with the African Union's normative instruments, in particular the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG), as well as the African Union (AU) Guidelines for Election Observation Missions.

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The Mission comprises 26 Short-Term Observers (STOs) from 16 Member States' , including: Ambassadors - Permanent Representatives of their States to the AUC, Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs), African Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and independent electoral experts, as well as youth representatives.

The Mission held separate consultations with His Excellency lsmai"l Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic and candidate of the Union for the Presidential Majority (UMP), and Mr Mohammed Farah Samatar, President of the Unified Democratic Centre (CDU) and opposition candidate. The discussions were constructive and provided the Mission with valuable insights into the electoral process.

Since arriving in Djibouti, the AUEOM has engaged with key stakeholders, , including government institutions, the electoral management bodies, candidates standing for election, civil society organisations, the African Diplomatic Corps and the international community, the academia and, , as well as other international election observation missions deployed for this election, including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the League of Arab States (LAS).

II. GENERAL AND REGIONAL CONTEXT

The Mission welcomes the holding of this election in a regional context marked by persistent security and political challenges. It notes with satisfaction that the election took place in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, reflecting the Djiboutian people's co mitment to peace, stability, national cohesion and the protection of national institutions.

Benin, Cameroon, the Comotos, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Ethiopia, on, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

This demonstrates political maturity and a steadfast commitment to the values of tolerance and unity.

This observation confirms the Republic of Djibouti's commitment to peace in the Horn of Africa, prioritising dialogue, negotiation and mediation whilst respecting the AU*s key principles of sovereignty and non-interference.

The Mission notes that the reforms undertaken as part of the electoral process, including the recent constitutional amendment, were carried out in accordance with the relevant legal provisions, following a broad political consensus at the national level.

The stakeholders met includepublic authorities, electoral management bodies, candidates and civil society organisations, welcomed the peaceful nature of the electoral process whilst reaffirming their commitment to preserving the gains of national peace and stability.

III. LEGAL FRAMEWORK

The election was conducted in accordance with the legal and regulatory instruments in force, in particular:

· the Constitution of 15 September 1992, as amended;

· Organic Law (L.O.) No. 1/AN/92/2° L of 29 October 1992 on elections, as amended by Organic Law No. 2/AN/93/3° L of 7 April 1993, which providing Articles 3 and 4:

"direct universal suffrage and stipulates that all Djiboutian nationals aged 18 or over who enjoy their civil and political rights are eligible to vote." Articles 3 to 8 govern the procedures for registration on the electoral roll both nationally and abroad, as well as the issue of voter cards to eligible citizens and the procedures for registration and collection.

Furthermore, lhe eligibility requirements for the Presidency of the Republic are set out in Chapter II, Articles 9 and 10 of the aforementioned Organic Law, which provide as follows:

· Be exclusively of Djiboutian nationality;

· Be in full possession of one's civil and political rights; and,

· Be at least 40 years of age on the date of submitting their application.

· Have resided continuously for at least five on the date of submitting their

In addition to these domestic standards, there are international, continental and regional standards such as:

· the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR);

· the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR);

· United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325);

· Aspirations 3 and 4 of the African Union's (AU) Agenda 2063;

· the AU Election Observer Code of Conduct,

· the Maputo Protocol, amongst others.

The President of the Republic of Djibouti is furthermore elected by direct universal suffrage in a two-round system for a renewable five-year term.

IV. ELECTION ADMINISTRATION

The key institutions involved in managing the electoral process are:

· the President of the Republic, who sets the date of the election and calls the electorate to vote;

· the Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for the praGtical organisation and publication of the electoral calendar;

· the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), which provides technical and operational supervision of the vote;

· and finally the Constitutional Council, which validates the candidacies, handles electoral disputes and then announces the final results of the vote.

The Mission notes that the Ministry and the CENI (ad hoc body) each played their respective roles without encroaching upon or interfering with the remit of the other. This ensured a well-coordinated and credible electoral process in line with relevant international standards.

Furthermore, the Mission notes with satisfaction the significant involvement of women as key players in the electoral process, particularly within the electoral administration.

V. CITIZEN PARTICIPATION AND INCLUSION

The Mission welcomes the civic and political engagement of citizens and their responsible participation in the electoral process. The involvement of young people and women throughout this process demonstrates the progress made by this country in terms of inclusive governance.

According to the provisional results announced by the Ministry of the Interior, the election recorded a total of 261,857 registered voters on the National Electoral Register (NER). Of these, 226,552 voters cast their ballots E-day. Valid votes were recorded as 222,779, reflecting a voter turnout of 86.52%.

VI. ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Campaign dates were from 27 March to 8 April 2026 in accordance with Decree No. 2026-036/PR/Ml of 12 February 2026. Article 1 of the Decree stipulates that special spaces be reserved for each candidate in the prefectures for the display of 'election campaign materials, with equal space allocated to all.

The AUEOM observed the last days of the election campaign in various parts of the country. The Mission observers noted that it took place in a calm and respectful atmosphere.

The candidates demonstrated exemplary ethical conduct, each focusing on presenting the relevance and utility of their respective manifestos and programmes.

The National Defence and Security Forces (NDSF) ensured that the campaign proceeded smoothly and without hindrance.

Furthermore, the Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) discharged their mandate effectively, ensuring that candidates enjoyed equitable access to public media, with strict adherence to allocated airtime in accordance with the applicable National Legal Framework (NLF).

Finally, the Mission also commends the sense of humanity rooted in African culture and traditions demonstrated by the two candidates in the running, who took the joint decision to suspend their election campaign activities for three days as a mark of respect during the period of mourning following the death of a political leader during this period of political competition. This highly symbolic gesture reflects a genuine and deep commitment to the values of solidarity and dignity conveyed to us by the customs and traditions of African societies.

VII. CONDUCT OF THE ELECTION AND BEST PRACTICES

The Mission deployed its 26 Short-Term Observers (STOs) in 13 teams across the country's six regions. In total, they observed 422 polling stations (PS), representing 59% of the '12 PS located across lhe entire national territory. 73% of the PS visited were located in urban areas, 20% in rural areas and 7% in peri-urban areas.

The Mission noted that the election took place in a calm atmosphere, characterised by discipline, civic-mindedness and responsibility in every respect.

The opening, voting and closing of the poll took place without incident and in accordance with the national legal framework.

The secrecy of the vote was respected, and there were sufficient votin booths, ballot boxes and electoral materials in almost all of the polling stations visited.

In addition, the official reports (Minutes) and results sheets were provided to the candidates' representatives present at the polling stations.

The indelible ink met the required standards, and a systematic check was carried out by election staff before allowing voters on the register at each polling station to cast their votes.

However, in the polling stations visited, polling staff members were not wearing uniforms that would facilitate their identification.

The presidential candidate's agents or representatives were present at all polling stations covered by the mission.

The NDSF demonstrated professionalism. They were visible but did not intrude or interfere with the voting process within the polling stations observed.

The international missions were able to carry out their mandate freely and independently, with no obstacles noted or reported to the AUEOM.

The media provided adequate coverage of polling day in full compliance with professional standards.

Finally, after the polls closed, the polling stations were reorganised and the counting took place without any issues noted by the Mission. Each delegate present was provided with a copy of the results sheet. This serves as an additional safeguard of the transparency, integrity, and credibility of the voting process.

Furthermore, the Mission notes the following commendable practices:

· the management of the technical and logistical organisation of the voting operations;

· the dedication, selflessness and strong sense of responsibility displayed by the election officials encountered;

· the professionalism demonstrated by the NDSF and their commitment to the republican principles throughout election day contributed to ensuring the electoral process was properly secured, whilst respecting the rights and freedoms of citizens, candidates and their representatives;

· the courtesy of the Djiboutian people and all those with whom the AUEOM engaged, which facilitated unhindered observation;

· the overall transparency of the poll and the commitment of the media;

· The Mission observed compliance with the electoral silence period, which remains in force within the Djiboutian electoral process. This provision helps to prevent last-minute pressure on voters and promotes free and informed reflection in the exercise of their electoral choice on polling day.

· and finally, the financing of the election from the state budget, as a sign of the country's national sovereignty and independence.

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This shows pride and motivation for the consolidation of a dignified and prosperous nation, for which the Mission congratulates the people of Djibouti and their leaders.

VIII. CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS

(a) Conclusion

In light of its observations, the African Union Election Observation Mission considers that the presidential election complied with the national legal framework for elections and the relevant international, continental and regional standards.

This contributes to the credibility, freedom and transparency with which the electoral process was organised, conducted and concluded.

This election reflects the sovereign will of the Djiboutian people to consolidate democratic gains, preserve peace and stability, and strengthen the rule of law, despite a complex regional geopolitical environment.

It encourages all national stakeholders to continue tirelessly with this ongoing commitment in a positive, constructive and sustainable manner, as a key actor and member state of the African Union.

The Mission takes note of the publication of the provisional election results, which confirmed the resounding re-election of the incumbent President, His Excellency lsmäil Omar Guelleh, for a new term, whilst extending to him its sincère congratulations and best wishes for prosperity in the service of the Djiboutian Nation.

The Mission expresses its gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Djibouti, the national institutions, the political actors and the people of Djibouti for the warm welcome, hospitality and assistance extended to it, which facilitated its work.

(b) Recommendations

With a view to the continued consolidation of the achievements made, the Mission recommends:

To the national authorities:

· Continue efforts to strengthen democratic governance and the rule of law;

· Strengthen inclusion policies, particularly those aimed at women and young people.

To the electoral administration:

· Provide polling station officials with distinctive uniforms clearly indicating each person's role, to facilitate their identification by both voters and deployed election observers.

To political actors:

· Guard the climate of peace and national cohesion;

· Give priority to institutional and legal mechanisms in the event of any disputes.

To the African Union and the international community:

· Spare no effort in supporting the Republic of Djibouti in its endeavours to consolidate democracy, the pluralistic rule of law and harmonious sustainable development, so that it may continue to meet the needs of its citizens as it has done to date.

Done at Djibouti, 12 April 2026

For the Mission,

H.E Mr Bernard Makuza

Head of Mission