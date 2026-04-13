South Africa: Register to Vote Using Online Platforms Now

South Africans do not have to wait for the upcoming voter registration weekend to confirm their status on the voters' roll ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The Electoral Commission has encouraged citizens to use its online platform to check and update their details.

While the first voter registration weekend is scheduled for 20 - 21 June, the Commission said voters can already verify and update their registration details online, including their residential address, to ensure they are correctly assigned to a voting station and able to participate without delays on election day.

The online voter registration portal can be accessed at: https://registertovote.elections.org.za/.

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Citizens can also use the portal to apply for a special vote and check their special vote applications status.

The commission unveiled its new election logo and tagline: "Get Up. Show Up. Vote" on 1 April 2026, signaling what it described as an advanced stage of readiness for the polls.

The campaign is aimed at driving participation, particularly among young voters, while promoting a sense of shared responsibility in shaping the country's future.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said the call to action was designed to resonate with citizens in a simple and emotionally engaging way, encouraging them to see voting as part of a broader national effort.

He described the logo as a symbol of inclusive civic activism and national pride that belongs to all South Africans.

Moepya called on political parties, government bodies and civil society to work together to strengthen democracy, stressing that collaboration is essential to the success of the electoral process.

The date for the Local Government Elections is yet to be announced by government.