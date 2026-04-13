South Africa: Deputy President Launches 4IR Lab in Mpumalanga

13 April 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, will on Tuesday officially launch the Gert Sibande Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) lab and Centre of Specialisation Millwright Workshop in the Mpumalanga Province.

The launch represents a significant milestone in the government's efforts to advance skills development in line with the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

"The initiative also highlights the Gert Sibande TVET College's commitment to equipping students with future-ready technical and artisan skills, while strengthening industry partnerships and contributing to South Africa's economic growth.

"This initiative is supported by several key partners, including Sasol, National Skills Fund and Festo, reflecting a collaborative effort to enhance vocational education and training in South Africa," the Presidency said.

The Deputy President will be joined by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela, Acting College Principal, Ms ZZ Beku; the District and Local Municipality Mayors, as well as senior government officials.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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