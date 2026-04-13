South Africa: Northern Cape Hosts Inaugural Investment Conference

Northern Cape Premier, Dr Zamani Saul, will officiate the inaugural Investment and Jobs Conference on Monday at the Seperepere International Convention Centre, in Kimberley.

The conference will bring together public sector leadership, industry experts, investors and community stakeholders to unpack the investment opportunities, challenges and long-term vision for the industrialisation of the vast Northern Cape region.

It coincides with the launch of Invest South Africa's One Stop Shop (OSS) by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, in Kimberley.

The investSA One Stop Shops form part of South Africa's efforts to reduce regulatory red tape and improve the "Ease of Doing Business" for domestic and foreign investors.

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Its customer interface serves as the primary gateway through which investors and stakeholders engage with South Africa's investment facilitation ecosystem.

It is designed to ensure broad, accessible and responsive engagement through multiple channels, including South African foreign missions, foreign missions based in South Africa, business chambers, the investSA website, social media platforms, direct marketing emails, newsletters, surveys, and targeted domestic and international investment promotion event.

As in other provinces, the One Stop Shop facility in the Northern Cape is a collaboration between the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Northen Cape's Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Provincial Investment Promotion Agency, other national, provincial and local government departments and agencies, traditional leaders and business associations.

Minister Tau will address the conference on Tuesday on "Industrialisation and the future of the South African economy."