South Africa: Local Firms Lead Charge As SA Secures R890 Billion in Investment Pledges

South African companies are leading the investment charge following the successful hosting of the sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC), where a record R890 billion in investment pledges was secured.

In his weekly newsletter to the nation on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the success of the conference reflects renewed confidence in the country's economy.

"The success of the sixth South Africa Investment Conference two weeks ago, where we secured a record R890 billion in investment pledges, reflects renewed confidence in our economy," the President said.

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He noted that the milestone comes after a difficult period marked by slow growth, state capture and prolonged load shedding.

"It was also a milestone in what has been a difficult journey to rebuild our economy in the wake of years of slow growth, a decade of state capture and prolonged periods of load shedding," he said.

Domestic investment signals confidence

President Ramaphosa said a key feature of the 2026 SAIC was the strong participation of local companies, which are increasingly choosing to invest in South Africa.

"The decision by domestic firms to accelerate or reaffirm investment in their own country is a measure of confidence," the President said.

He said these investors are sending a strong signal to the global market.

"These investors, who know the country and its conditions best, are signalling to international capital that this is an economy that is stable, on an upward trajectory and ripe for investment."

Diversity

The President highlighted that investment commitments span a wide range of industries aligned with government's growth priorities.

"These include established industries like mining and beneficiation, agro-processing and tourism. We have also seen substantial investments in renewable energy, the green economy and the digital economy," the President said.

He said this diversity supports efforts to accelerate economic growth and job creation.

Government targets R3 trillion in investments

Encouraged by the outcomes of the conference, government has set a new target to mobilise R3 trillion in investment over the next five years.

The President acknowledged that achieving this goal will require increased domestic investment and collaboration across all sectors of society.

"The outcomes of the 2026 Investment Conference have encouraged us to set our sights even higher, to mobilise R3 trillion in investment over the next five years. To do so, we will count on higher levels of domestic investment," he said.

Reforms and the infrastructure build programme

The President said government is continuing with structural reforms to create a more conducive environment for investment.

"Investments cannot be realised under conditions of policy uncertainty. The reform and transformation processes will continue apace to resolve longstanding challenges not only in areas such as electricity, water and logistics," he said.

He said government will continue to foster transformation and reforms in various areas that will improve the lives of the people and continue to create a conducive environment for investment.

"We will continue to take decisive steps to root out corruption, to prevent extortion at construction sites and to break the back of the illicit economy. We will continue to support existing and new industries," he said.

Government is also playing a catalytic role through its infrastructure build programme, with R1 trillion earmarked for large-scale projects over the next three years.

"Our investment drive does not start and end with the Investment Conferences. We continue with our outward investment missions in search of new markets and to consolidate existing trade ties.

"We continue to convene structured business forums on the sidelines of bilateral engagements, including state visits and bi-national commissions. As we have done in the past, we continue to prioritise targeted, one-on-one engagements with investors during international trips," the President said.

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Positive outlook for growth

President Ramaphosa said there are signs of improvement in the economy, with growing confidence and increased job creation.

"Our economy is starting to pick up pace, more jobs are being created and confidence is improving. Our economy is increasingly better positioned to take advantage of the technological shifts underway in the world. This bodes well for faster growth and greater investment," the President said.

He expressed confidence that the country can meet its ambitious investment targets.

"Some people have said that our target of R3 trillion in new investment over the next five years is unrealistic. Yet, building on the momentum that has been created, drawing on the efforts of all South Africans, there is no reason why we cannot achieve it," the President said.