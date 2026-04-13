Zimbabwean Athlete Nobuhle Nobunkosi Tshuma Crawls Across the Finish Line to Secure Bronze and a R100,000 Prize

IN a race defined by endurance, it was not only the winners who captured hearts at this year's Two Oceans Marathon, but a Zimbabwean runner whose final moments transformed sport into a story of extraordinary human will.

While South Africa's Gerda Steyn secured a record-extending seventh consecutive women's title in a commanding 3:27:43, and Kenya's Margaret Jepchumba took second in 3:33:31, the spotlight shifted dramatically to Nobuhle Nobunkosi Tshuma.

Tshuma, who had battled through the gruelling 56km course, collapsed just metres from the finish line -- only to shock spectators by dragging herself forward and crawling the final stretch to claim third place and a bronze medal in 3:38:34.

Along with the medal, she secured a prize of R100,000 (about US$6,000), but it was her determination rather than her payout that left an indelible mark.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Witnesses described a stunned silence followed by an emotional outpouring from crowds, officials, fellow athletes, and paramedics.

In those final moments, competition gave way to collective humanity.

She did not speak publicly after the race, but her actions spoke louder than words--an unyielding refusal to surrender when every muscle had already given up.

As she crossed the line on her hands and knees, many interpreted the moment not as collapse, but conquest: the triumph of spirit over exhaustion, and courage over pain.

Social media quickly erupted with admiration.

One commentator, Asign Muraga, reflected: "If you can't run, walk.....if you can't walk.......crawl......if you can't crawl find a way to keep going......don't stop."

Sheunesu Chinyama Tshuma wrote: "I had some tears in my eyes for this girl, I felt her determination, well done my girl."

Valentine Dube added: "56km was a lot to give up at such distance, despite that the legs surrendered, the spirit kept the fight."

Others saw both heartbreak and inspiration. Antony Muraho noted: "Money in the bank and a medal to crawl with pride."

Epiphania Happiness Madzonga said: "Why am I crying thank you Sister."

Sehlie Dube Mlalazi admitted: "I can't even run 5 minutes. Well done Nobuhle," while Lenox Mhlanga added: "She did us (Zimbabweans) proud! This is the real story of the Two Oceans. True grit and determination."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe South Africa Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sports enthusiasts also drew lessons from her resilience. Tanaka Raiva commented: "If you can't run walk, if you can't walk crawl but just make sure you get to the finish."

Lincoln Simbarashe Kusikwenyu praised her: "You're incredible! Your perseverance and determination are inspiring to others," while Colly Mungofa said: "Resilient spirit of a true sports person," with Abia Masotsha reflected on the physical toll: "Thought she was being dramatic, her body was in pain after a gruelling 3 hours of running."

The men's race was won by South Africa's Arthur Jantjies in 3:09:25, followed closely by Onalenna Khonkhobe in 3:10:00 and Zimbabwe's Blessing Waison in 3:11:13.

Tshuma's story has since become more than a sporting headline -- it is a lesson in resilience, determination, focus, and the refusal to surrender when circumstances appear impossible.

Psychologists often describe resilience as the ability to adapt and persist under extreme physical or emotional strain.

In sport, as in life, it is the invisible force that separates completion from collapse.

Her crawl to the finish line is now being cited as a powerful metaphor for young athletes and future generations: success is not always about speed or perfection, but about continuing forward--no matter how broken or exhausted one feels.

In a world where quitting often feels easier, Nobuhle Tshuma's final metres reminds the world that greatness is not always measured in gold--but sometimes in the courage to simply keep moving.