South Africa: DA Succeeds in Overturning Defamatory 'Cape Independent' Blog On Stellenbosch Municipality

13 April 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Jan De Villiers MP - DA National Spokesperson

Two weeks ago, the DA initiated legal process over a defamatory and untrue article published by an online blog called the "The Cape Independent" because it offered the DA no opportunity to comment on or refute the defamatory claims and lies before publication.

The conspiracy theory it presented was entirely fabricated.

Today the DA has succeeding in overturning this fake news, as the blog has published a full retraction.

The DA aspires to the highest standards in government and Stellenbosch remains amongst the best-governed municipalities in South Africa as confirmed by the auditor general.

While the DA will always defend and protect free speech, including criticism of our party, we will also take action against misinformation and disinformation. Outfits that are members of the Press Council have issued many retractions and apologies over the years for failing to adhere to the press code, and similarly, we will consistently tackle online disinformation with the same vigour to protect the good name and reputation of our party.

Read the original article on DA.

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