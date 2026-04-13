Uganda: Mawogola Residents Join Kabaka Birthday Run to Fight HIV/Aids

Residents of Mawogola County in Sembabule District have joined the rest of the Buganda Kingdom in participating in the annual Kabaka Birthday Run aimed at combating the spread of HIV/AIDS.

The run, held in celebration of the birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, attracted a large number of participants from across the county, all united by a common goal of raising awareness and strengthening efforts against the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The event was flagged off by Godfrey Ssenkungu, who represented the Ssaza Chief. In his remarks, he praised the Kabaka for his continued commitment to improving the welfare of his subjects, particularly in the fight against HIV/AIDS and the protection of young girls.

He noted that the Kabaka's initiatives have played a significant role in sensitising communities and encouraging responsible behaviour.

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The Resident District Commissioner of Sembabule, Jane Francis Kaggayi, who served as the chief runner, also commended the Kabaka for spearheading efforts to combat HIV/AIDS. However, she expressed concern over the rising number of infections in the area.

Kaggayi urged residents to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures to protect themselves and their families.

Several participants said the run not only promotes physical fitness but also provides an important platform for community mobilisation and health education.

The Kabaka Birthday Run is an annual event organised across Buganda, with each edition focusing on a specific health issue. This year's theme centres on intensifying the fight against HIV/AIDS, particularly among vulnerable groups.

The Mawogola run concluded successfully, with both leaders and residents reaffirming their commitment to supporting efforts aimed at eliminating HIV/AIDS in their communities.