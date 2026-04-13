Uganda: End of Kiosk Era Looms As Ntungamo's Kamwokya Traders Face Eviction

Kamwokya, a densely populated informal settlement at the centre of Rubaare Town Council in Ntungamo District, is bracing for a major transition as authorities move to clear over 300 kiosks, containers, and makeshift structures that have sustained livelihoods for years.

The area, long regarded as a hub of resilience and enterprise, has supported hundreds of youth, men, and women engaged in small-scale businesses ranging from mechanical work and scrap dealing to food vending and luggage carrying.

Located between the Mbarara-Kabale highway and the old Kampala Mukadde road, Kamwokya has evolved into one of the busiest informal trading zones in the town, defined by constant movement and daily hustle.

Originally known as Kampala Mukadde, the area derived its name from the road that connected it to Kampala. Over time, however, it came to be referred to as Kamwokya due to its resemblance to the bustling Kampala suburb.

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"When it started, it was called Kampala Mukadde because of the road to Kampala that used to pass via this land," said Isma, a resident who has lived in the area for over 25 years.

"But when more stalls for chapati and food came up, people began referring to it as Kamwokya."

The settlement has undergone significant changes over the years. Initially dominated by wooden structures, it was later rebuilt using metallic kiosks and containers after a devastating fire destroyed earlier buildings.

"We first stayed in wooden buildings and those houses got burnt down by fire," Isma recalled.

For more than 15 years, Kamwokya has served as a reliable source of income, with some traders investing in newer kiosks over the past five years. However, that stability is now under threat as the town council prepares to enforce new urban development plans effective April 15.

Traders say the abrupt timeline has left them in distress.

"They are demolishing all structures. They want us to build permanent ones. We don't have money. We have loans and school fees," said Prissy Atukunda, a trader in the area.

According to Byaruhanga Bim, the lock-up chairman at Rubaare Town Council, the scale of displacement is significant.

"We had over 300 kiosks and containers at this particular space. People operating in these structures are in distress seeking government intervention. It would have been better if government gave us a whole year for us to relocate," he said.

Town authorities, however, insist the move is part of a broader plan to restore order and modernise the trading area.

In a phone interview, Rubaare Town Clerk Emanuel Byamukama said traders have been allocated an alternative site along the old Mbarara-Kabale road, where development is already underway.

"We have designated them to another place. That place is going to be developed highly. Some people have even applied for building plans. We expect to have some beautiful buildings there," he said.

At the new site, traders are racing against time to re-establish their businesses. The land, provided by a private individual, is already seeing activity as some clear bushes and lay foundations to reposition their kiosks.

However, concerns remain over the suitability of the location. Some traders say the space may not be sufficient to accommodate everyone, while others worry about the cost of relocation and sustainability of their businesses.

Monthly ground rent at the new site is reported to range between Shs100,000 and Shs120,000, a figure many say is unaffordable given current economic pressures.

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There are also fears that the new location, described by some as hidden, could reduce customer flow and expose traders, particularly youth, to unemployment and insecurity.

Despite the challenges, some local leaders acknowledge the intention behind the relocation.

"The town council relocated us to this space. We thank the government for the efforts. However, as Rubaare people, we have been affected due to the hard times we are in, but we see the aim is business order and urban development," said Kenneth Twinamatsiko, LC1 chairperson of Kyabukuju II and a trader in Kamwokya.

As the April 15 deadline approaches, uncertainty hangs over Kamwokya, with hundreds of traders weighing the cost of transition against the risk of losing their livelihoods altogether.