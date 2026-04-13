Rwanda: Kwibuka 32 - Why Trauma Cases Persist Despite Improved Support Systems

Most trauma cases occur among people aged 35 and above, many of whom directly experienced the genocide.

As Rwandans conclude a week of commemoration for victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, mental health professionals and survivor organisations say trauma remains a significant concern, even as reported cases during commemoration continue to decline.

Data from the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) shows that trauma cases recorded during commemoration periods have reduced in recent years, a trend attributed to stronger psychosocial support systems, increased awareness, and sustained community-based interventions.

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However, officials caution that the decline does not signal the end of trauma. Rather, it reflects changes in how cases are identified, managed, and followed up over time.

Anne Marie Bamukunde, a senior officer in charge of psychosocial programmes for vulnerable groups at RBC, says the response has evolved from emergency intervention during commemoration to continuous care throughout the year.

"During the Kwibuka 31 period, 2,666 people were supported across different levels of intervention, including those assisted at commemoration sites, in health centres, and those referred to hospitals," Bamukunde explains.

She emphasises that follow-up care beyond the 100 days of commemoration is critical.

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"Over the past year, up to March 2026, RBC supported about 1,755 individuals through continuous psychosocial care and follow-up mechanisms," she says.

These interventions are implemented in collaboration with Avega, health facilities across all districts, and community mental health partners who continue to support those in need.

A decline in numbers, not in need

According to RBC, most trauma cases are recorded among people aged 35 and above, many of whom directly experienced the genocide.

Only a small proportion of cases, estimated at between 2 and 5 per cent, require referral to specialised mental health centres. Most are managed at community level through psychological first aid, health centres, and district hospitals.

Bamukunde notes that Rwanda's response system has become more structured and layered, involving community health workers, the Rwanda Red Cross, and civil society organisations.

"This is a comprehensive system. It starts with immediate psychological support at commemoration sites, followed by referrals where necessary, and continuous follow-up within communities," she says.

This multi-level approach, she adds, has contributed to the reduction in severe trauma cases recorded during commemoration periods.

From response to resilience

As needs evolve, RBC and its partners are placing greater emphasis on prevention, early intervention, and building community resilience.

Psychosocial support now extends beyond commemoration, with structured follow-up at community level to facilitate recovery and reintegration.

"In health centres, people are supported in groups, usually between 10 and 15 individuals with continuous monitoring to ensure they are coping and healing," Bamukunde says.

Public awareness also plays a key role. RBC highlights the importance of trauma-informed communication, including responsible media reporting that avoids triggering content while encouraging people to seek help and support one another.

Trauma across generations

Beyond survivors, experts say trauma is increasingly being observed among younger generations born after 1994.

Prof. Philbert Gakwenzire, President of Ibuka, says this reflects intergenerational transmission.

"Trauma is deep because it touches emotions. What we are seeing is that it can be transmitted from those who experienced it to the younger generation," he says.

Ongoing research is expected to provide a clearer picture of how trauma is passed on, including its biological and psychological dimensions, with comparisons being drawn from other historical contexts such as the Holocaust.

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Psychotherapist Chantal Mudahogora explains that this transmission often occurs through silence and unresolved emotions within families.

"When survivors have not fully processed their experiences, it becomes difficult to talk about what happened. In trying to protect their children, they may avoid the conversation altogether," she says.

However, she warns that silence can have unintended consequences.

"When children sense that something is being withheld, they begin to search for answers elsewhere. This can lead to confusion, anxiety, and emotional distress," she explains.

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She adds that unresolved trauma can shape how stories are told, placing an emotional burden on children even when that is not the intention.

Lived experiences: survivors and the next generation

For survivors like Jeannette Uwigambiye, the commemoration period remains emotionally intense, even decades later.

"Every year brings back memories, sometimes very vividly. But what has changed is that we now have support systems and people who understand what we are going through," she says.

While healing is ongoing, she notes that structured support has made it easier to cope during difficult moments.

Among younger Rwandans, trauma is often shaped by stories, family histories, and the broader national memory.

Yves Ntwari, born after the genocide, says the impact is still felt.

"You grow up hearing fragments of stories--sometimes incomplete, sometimes very heavy. It makes you think deeply about what happened and where you belong," he says.

For some, the impact is more personal. Many grew up without parents or extended family, and some have never been able to identify or reunite with relatives--leaving a lasting gap that shapes their sense of identity.

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Elysee Umutoniwase says the challenge lies in balancing understanding with emotional distance.

"We did not live through it, but we carry its weight in different ways. Sometimes it comes through what our parents feel--or what is not said at home," she explains.

Both emphasise the importance of open conversations and accurate information to help young people process this history without inheriting unresolved trauma.

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Strengthening prevention and resilience

In response, RBC and its partners are strengthening preventive approaches, early intervention, and community-based support systems.

Psychosocial care continues throughout the year, with structured follow-up mechanisms at community level.

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Community health workers and volunteers are trained to identify early signs of distress and provide initial support, referring cases to health facilities when necessary.

The role of public awareness, particularly through the media remains critical. RBC emphasises the need for trauma-informed reporting that avoids triggering content while encouraging help-seeking and mutual support.

A shared responsibility

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Stakeholders agree that addressing trauma requires a collective effort beyond the health sector.

Gakwenzire stresses the importance of continued dialogue and acknowledgement.

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"If people do not confront the truth, the impact does not end. It continues in different forms, including among the younger generation," he says.

Mudahogora echoes this, pointing to the need for open, balanced communication within families.

"Talking about the past in a way that is honest but emotionally manageable helps prevent the transfer of trauma," she says.

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Looking ahead

As Rwandans continue commemorating, the evolving pattern of trauma reflects both progress and ongoing challenges.

The decline in reported cases signals stronger systems and growing resilience, but also underscores the need for sustained support--particularly for survivors and vulnerable groups.

At the same time, the emergence of trauma among younger generations highlights the importance of how the past is remembered, discussed, and understood.

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For Uwigambiye, the path forward lies in both remembrance and support.

"We will never forget what happened. But we also have to continue building strength, supporting each other, and making sure the next generation grows up with understanding, not fear," she says.

In that balance between memory and healing, Rwanda's approach to trauma continues to evolve--shaped by experience, guided by evidence, and sustained by a commitment to ensure that the past is neither forgotten nor allowed to define the future.