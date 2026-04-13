Malawi: Police Unmask Videographer Arrested Over Drone Flight At Vice President Jane Ansah's Residence

Malawi Police Service has confirmed the arrest and identity of a 32-year-old videographer accused of flying a drone over the residence of Vice President Jane Ansah in Lilongwe, in what authorities are treating as a serious breach of restricted airspace and security protocol.

The suspect has been identified as Esau Nalikole, a professional videographer, who has since been charged with criminal trespass following the incident that occurred on 10 April 2026.

According to National Police Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Lael Chimtembo, the suspect allegedly flew a DJI drone over the Vice President's official residence in Area 3, Lilongwe at around 16:45 hours, triggering an immediate security response.

Chimtembo said officers on duty first detected the drone hovering over the secured premises before tracing and locating the operator in the vicinity.

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"The suspect was found operating a DJI drone, and police officers on duty spotted it flying over the premises. He was subsequently tracked down and arrested," said Chimtembo.

Police say Nalikole was taken in for questioning where he claimed he was recording footage in the area for a client's music video production. However, investigators have dismissed the explanation as part of ongoing inquiries into the intent and scope of the flight.

Authorities have since emphasized that the area surrounding the Vice President's residence is a restricted security zone, warning that unauthorized aerial surveillance poses a potential national security risk regardless of claimed artistic or commercial intent.

Investigations remain ongoing, with police indicating that the suspect is expected to be formally arraigned in court soon as the state continues to build its case.

Esau Nalikole hails from Mthetsa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mazengera in Lilongwe.