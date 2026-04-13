Uganda: Kooki Residents Brave Rain to Join Kabaka Birthday Run Against HIV/Aids

Residents of Kooki County in Rakai District turned up in large numbers to participate in the Kabaka's 71st Birthday Run, braving heavy morning rains to take part in the kingdom-wide initiative aimed at fighting HIV/AIDS.

The participants, drawn from different parts of Kooki, set off from Mumyuka-Lwanda Sub-county and ran up to Ssaabawali-Byakabanda, before converging at Rakai General Hospital.

At the hospital grounds, health workers and local leaders used the occasion to educate the public on HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.

The run was flagged off by Gertrude Ssebuggwawo Nakalanzi, who urged young people, particularly men, to take greater responsibility in preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS.

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She cautioned against risky behaviour and emphasised the importance of discipline and informed decision-making.

Ssebuggwawo also warned people living with HIV against abandoning their medication, noting that some patients discontinue treatment after slight improvement and instead turn to traditional healers or places of worship in search of a cure.

"This is dangerous and misleading. HIV has no cure, but it can be managed effectively through consistent treatment," she stressed.

The Deputy District Chairperson of Rakai, Umar Ssebalinde, who served as the chief runner, commended residents for their active participation and urged students to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, Edward Mulenga led a sensitisation session, highlighting the most affected age groups and encouraging the public to go for regular testing and adhere to preventive measures.

Participants welcomed the initiative, noting that beyond promoting physical fitness, the run provides an important platform for raising awareness and encouraging open discussion about HIV/AIDS.

The Kabaka Birthday Run is an annual event held across the Buganda Kingdom, with this year's focus centred on intensifying efforts to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS.