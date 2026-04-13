Uganda: Tumwebaze Breaks Silence On Weight Loss

The Minister for Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze, has dismissed concerns about his visibly slimmer appearance, saying his weight loss is deliberate and aimed at improving his health.

The minister also cautioned against widespread misconceptions that equate being overweight with wellness.

In a candid X post shared from the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi, Tumwebaze reassured concerned supporters that his slimmer appearance is intentional and not linked to illness.

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The minister warned that misconceptions around body image remain a major obstacle in tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs), noting that many still equate being overweight with good health while viewing slimness with suspicion.

"The dominant but mistaken thinking that being heavy, overweight and obese = being healthy is a serious cause for alarm," Tumwebaze said.

His remarks come at a time when Uganda, like many developing countries, is facing a rising burden of lifestyle-related illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, conditions often linked to poor diet and sedentary living.

Tumwebaze clarified that while weight loss can sometimes signal underlying illness, it should not automatically raise concern when it is planned and achieved through healthy means.

"Weight loss can only be worrying if it's unintentional, unexplainable BUT if weight loss is intentional & achieved through measures such as dieting or slimming... it's nothing else BUT an act to celebrate," he stated.

The minister revealed that his transformation is the result of deliberate lifestyle changes, including diet and increased physical activity, framing it as a personal health goal rather than a medical issue.

"Yes, looking lean or slim may worry some... BUT it is all ok," he added.

Responding to well-wishers who had sent messages of concern, Tumwebaze expressed gratitude but sought to put rumours to rest.

"So dear friends sending me messages of 'quick recovery'... please take heart, I am not sick. My new looks are intentional," he said, adding: "It's well with me & I thank God for all his blessings and mostly the gift of life!"

Health experts have long warned that changing social perceptions around body image is critical in addressing the growing NCD crisis.

Obesity in Uganda has been rapidly increasing, particularly in urban areas, with a 2022 survey estimating 26% of women and 11% of men (aged 15-49) being overweight or obese.

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Data further shows that adult obesity affects approximately 7.9% of the population, driven by processed foods, sedentary lifestyles, and rising incomes.