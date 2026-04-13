Uganda: Bugerere Leaders Support People Living With HIV/Aids

13 April 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By David Kigongo

Leaders in Bugerere County have extended support to people living with HIV/AIDS in an effort aimed at restoring hope, strengthening community support, and improving their quality of life.

The initiative, spearheaded by Patrick Mugerwa, saw the distribution of essential items including food supplies, clothing, and basic medical support to affected individuals and families.

In addition, Bbaale Health Centre IV received medical supplies to support patients accessing treatment at the facility.

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Speaking during the event held at Bbaale Playground in Bbaale Town after the Kabaka's Birthday Run, leaders emphasized that the support goes beyond addressing immediate needs, noting that it is also intended to uplift and encourage beneficiaries.

They highlighted that stigma and discrimination remain major challenges for people living with HIV/AIDS and called on residents to embrace compassion, promote inclusivity, and support awareness efforts to combat the disease.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the timely intervention, saying the assistance had renewed their hope and given them strength to continue with treatment and daily life.

Many noted that beyond the material support, the gesture reassured them that they are not alone.

Leaders also urged the public to prioritise regular HIV testing, adhere to treatment, and adopt preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working with health partners to expand support programmes and strengthen sensitisation campaigns across the county.

The initiative aligns with broader national efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, reduce new infections, and ensure that people living with the condition lead healthy and dignified lives.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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