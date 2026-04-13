South Africa: Limpopo Businessman Denies Buying R10 Million House for Cyan Boujee

DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee recently trended online after saying she bought a R10-million mansion.

Soon after, rumours spread that her alleged married boyfriend from Limpopo actually bought the house.

On Sunday, a user on X claimed that Cyan Boujee was no longer single. The user said she might have married a Limpopo businessman.

The post also claimed that she used her boyfriend's company, Luvhengo Motors, to move items. This linked her to the business.

A businessman believed to be connected to the rumours denied the claims in the comments. He told the user that they already had his contact details and could speak to him directly.

Social media users shared mixed opinions. Some made jokes about the situation, while others questioned the rumours.

Gift Nemukula owns Luvhengo Motors. He has a Master's degree in Commerce from Wits University and is studying for a PhD at the University of Venda.