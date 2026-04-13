Ethiopia, Afreximbank Deepen Push for African Self-Reliance and Economic Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the African Export-Import Bank have stepped up high-level engagements aimed at advancing Africa's economic self-reliance and strengthening continental cooperation amid mounting global pressures.

According to Ethiopia's Ministry of Finance, senior economic officials from the country held strategic talks with the bank's leadership, focusing on coordinated approaches to reinforce Africa's economic independence and resilience.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia Eyob Tekalign met with Afreximbank President George Elombi to discuss both short- and long-term strategies designed to strengthen institutional collaboration and accelerate the continent's development agenda.

The discussions highlighted the urgency of building a more resilient African economy through deeper regional integration, expanded intra-African trade, and increased mobilization of domestic financial resources.

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Officials emphasized that "Africa's long-term stability depends on reducing external vulnerabilities and strengthening internal capacity."

Participants also addressed the need for a unified continental response to ongoing global challenges, including supply chain disruptions and economic volatility.

They stressed the importance of coordinated mechanisms to stabilize essential commodity flows and safeguard macroeconomic stability.

Key areas identified for enhanced cooperation include industrial development, infrastructure financing, and stronger financial sector partnerships.

Particular attention was given to collaboration with the National Bank of Ethiopia in advancing regional payment and settlement systems to facilitate smoother trade across African markets.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained engagement, agreeing to deepen cooperation in support of priority initiatives aligned with Africa's broader vision of economic resilience and self-sufficiency.