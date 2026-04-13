Namibia: Graduates Pushed Towards Entrepreneurship

The Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) has urged its graduates to embrace entrepreneurship and job creation rather than being job seekers.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony held in Windhoek last Thursday, managing director Simson Haulofu encouraged graduates to move away from relying solely on traditional employment.

The ceremony saw 26 students graduate.

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"We should move towards empowering ourselves as well as others through the creation of businesses, as opposed to waiting for the government to create jobs for us," he said.

He said part of the company's sustainable development goals is recognising that ending poverty must go together with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth.

This, he said, can only be achieved through continuous training and skills enhancement to enable young people to make a living for themselves.

"I believe vocational training fits perfectly into this space," he said.

Haulofu expressed pride in the graduates, congratulating them for their achievement.

Namibia Training Authority general manager for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) regulation Tobias Nambala says TVET empowers individuals to create employment and not only seek it.

"It instills self-reliance, problem-solving abilities and the confidence to take initiative. In doing so, it contributes directly to reducing unemployment and advancing inclusive economic growth," he says.

He encourages graduates to take pride in their work, uphold professionalism, commit to lifelong learning and remain resilient in the face of challenges.

He adds that technical and vocational education is not only about acquiring technical skills.

"It is about learning to build, fix, innovate and serve. In a world shaped by technology, TVET is a pillar of relevance and resilience that ensures what is learned is not abstract, but applicable," Nambala says.

In Namibia, Nambala says TVET plays an important role in addressing critical skill needs across sectors to sustain and grow its economy and energy, construction and manufacturing sectors.

"These sectors are the backbone of our progress. The work you are prepared to do is work that keeps the lights on, that powers industries, that sustains livelihoods and that enables development," he says.

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He has extended congratulations to the graduates, adding that it is because of their dedication, discipline and perseverance that they achieved it.