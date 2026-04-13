Namibia: Oskar Promoted to Senior Communications, Media Specialist

The Bank of Namibia has promoted Josefina Oskar to the position of senior communication and media relations specialist. She joined the bank in 2021 as a strategic communications practitioner.

Oskar is a communications and marketing professional with over 10 years of experience across the public and private sectors, including tourism, education, media and banking.

"My work has largely centred on strategic communications, media relations, public education and brand positioning, with a strong focus on ensuring that information is not only shared, but understood and trusted," she says.

Oskar has over the years developed and implemented communication strategies, facilitated stakeholder engagements and led campaigns to simplify complex issues for broader public consumption.

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As a strategic communications practitioner, Oskar says from the outset, her role has involved working closely with internal teams and external stakeholders to strengthen the bank's visibility, trust and public engagement.

"This has included coordinating media relations, supporting high-level engagements, developing content across multiple platforms and contributing to key national initiatives and campaigns led by the bank. Central banking communication is particularly critical because it sits at the intersection of public awareness, monetary policy, reputation and risk management," she explains.

Oskar says unlike typical corporate messaging, every word can influence market behaviour, shape inflation expectations and affect financial stability. She notes that clear, timely and credible communication ensures that policy decisions are understood by both markets and the public, strengthening trust in the institution.

"At the same time, it plays a vital role in managing reputational risk, countering misinformation and maintaining confidence during periods of uncertainty, where silence or miscommunication can have real economic consequences," Oskar adds.

She says being promoted to senior communication and media relations specialist is both a proud and humbling milestone. She says it represents recognition of the work she has put in.

"It signals a greater responsibility. Communications, especially in a central banking environment, is not just about messaging; it is about trust, clarity and consistency. This promotion challenges me to think more strategically, to lead with intention and to continuously raise the standard of how we communicate as an institution," Oskar adds.

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She says the promotion is not just about career progression; it is about impact. She adds that it is about ensuring that the bank remains accessible, that its messages resonate with different audiences and that it continues to build confidence in the financial system.

"I see this role as an opportunity to contribute more meaningfully, to mentor others and to keep evolving in a space that is constantly changing," she notes.