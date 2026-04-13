Namibia: Raimond to Serve On Executive Prisa Committee

12 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Victoria Raimond has been selected to serve on the executive committee of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) Namibia.

Raimond is currently the corporate communications and consumer education manager at the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa).

"Being actively involved in Prisa at a leadership level is both an honour and a responsibility. It provides a platform to contribute to the growth of the profession, support fellow practitioners, and help shape ethical and impactful communication practices in Namibia," she says.

Raimond says Prisa membership continues to offer immense value, from professional development and industry insights to meaningful networking and collaboration opportunities.

"I'm grateful to be part of a community that is committed to advancing excellence in public relations," she says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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