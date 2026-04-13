Africa: Transunion Africa Appoints Botha to Lead Legal

Transunion Africa, a global information and insights company, announced the appointment of Annemie Botha as general counsel, effective 1 February.

In her role, Botha will lead TransUnion Africa's legal, risk and compliance function across South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia and Malawi. Her remit spans aligning legal and regulatory strategy.

Botha brings over 17 years of experience in legal advisory, compliance, privacy and corporate governance, with expertise across credit bureau regulation and financial services.

She most recently served as director of compliance at TransUnion Africa, where she led compliance strategy across eight African jurisdictions.

Prior to this, Botha held the role of privacy counsel.

In her new role, she will focus on aligning legal and compliance capabilities with TransUnion Africa's business strategy.

TransUnion Africa regional president and chief executive Lee Naik says Botha brings a unique combination of legal expertise.

Botha says she is honoured to take on the role.

Botha succeeds Jeannine Naudé in leading legal, risk and compliance following Naudé's appointment as head of Africa regions for TransUnion in January. - TransUnion