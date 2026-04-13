Uganda: Buganda Promotes Tree Planting, HIV Awareness As Part of Kabaka Birthday Activities

As the Buganda Kingdom marks the birthday of the Kabaka, Minister for Local Government and the Kabaka's Tours Joseph Kawuki has called on parents and the general public to take part in activities that promote environmental conservation and community well-being.

Speaking during a visit to mothers who had given birth within the past week at Mityana Regional Referral Hospital, Kawuki encouraged families to commemorate the occasion by planting trees and supporting the annual Kabaka Birthday Run.

"As we celebrate the Kabaka's birthday, I call upon parents and all well-wishers to plant trees and support the birthday run. These are meaningful ways of honouring the Kabaka while contributing to the well-being of our communities," he said.

He emphasised the importance of tree planting, noting that trees play a critical role in environmental protection while also providing fruits that can improve household nutrition and incomes.

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At the hospital, Dr Balikudembe Robert Kaliisa, speaking on behalf of the medical team, commended the Kingdom for its continued engagement with communities, particularly vulnerable groups such as new mothers.

"We appreciate the Kingdom for always reaching out to the people. We also encourage mothers to embrace tree planting, especially fruit trees, which can support family nutrition and income," he said.

Some of the mothers expressed gratitude for the visit, describing it as a gesture of care and unity during an important moment in their lives.

"We feel honoured and supported. This visit has encouraged us to also take part in activities like tree planting," one of the mothers said.

Following the hospital visit, Kawuki proceeded to Ssingo County headquarters, where he attended a community engagement session focused on health and social issues. Addressing residents, he urged them to avoid behaviours that could expose them to HIV/AIDS, emphasising the importance of responsible living.

The event attracted local leaders, students, and community members, who used the platform to share messages centred on health, discipline, and community development.

The activities form part of the broader Kabaka birthday celebrations, which promote unity and cultural pride while encouraging practical actions that improve livelihoods, environmental sustainability, and public health.