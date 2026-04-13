Uganda: Masaka Leaders Hail Kabaka's Role in Transforming Women's Health

Leaders in Masaka City have intensified preparations to mark the 71st birthday of the Kabaka, using the occasion to highlight the life-changing impact of his campaign against fistula among women.

The leaders praised the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, for his contributions to community development, particularly his financial support to St. Joseph Kitovu Hospital for the treatment of fistula, a debilitating childbirth-related condition that has affected many women in the region. They also commended him for championing the elevation of Masaka to city status.

Buddu County Chief Jude Muleke lauded the Kabaka's efforts in fighting HIV/AIDS, improving healthcare services, and promoting social development, describing him as a visionary leader committed to the wellbeing of his people.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja and Nyendo-Mukungwe Member of Parliament-elect Lubowa Ssebiina Gyaviira also applauded the Kabaka for prioritising the city's growth and supporting health interventions, particularly in the fight against fistula, malaria, and HIV/AIDS.

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NRM leaders in Masaka, led by city party chairperson Rogers Bulegeya and former Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner Fred Kalema Pax, urged residents to take an active role in combating HIV/AIDS, warning that the disease has previously affected many people in the area.

Fistula remains a key concern highlighted in this year's campaign. Between 2014 and 2016, the Kabaka donated Shs190 million, raised from previous initiatives, to support fistula treatment at St. Joseph Kitovu Hospital.

According to Sr Dr Imelda Nabukalu, who heads the fistula treatment unit at the hospital, more than 500 women have benefited from the programme.

"Many women used to suffer in silence because of stigma and misinformation, but through this programme, they now understand that fistula is a medical condition that can be treated," she said.

Dr Nabukalu emphasised that beyond treatment, the initiative has helped to educate communities and dispel myths surrounding the condition.

She added, "The funds have enabled the hospital not only to treat patients but also to carry out community sensitisation programmes, encouraging women to seek proper medical care."

She further urged expectant mothers to deliver at health facilities rather than at home, warning of the dangers associated with unsafe deliveries.

"Unsafe deliveries significantly increase the risk of developing fistula," she said. "Young girls should also avoid early pregnancies, which are a major contributing factor to the condition."

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As preparations for the Kabaka's birthday continue, leaders remain optimistic that sustained awareness and support will further reduce cases of fistula and improve the quality of life for women across Masaka and beyond.