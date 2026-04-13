Uganda: Kayunga RDC Commends Kabaka Birthday Run for Community Impact

The Assistant Resident District Commissioner (ARDC) for Kayunga District, Umer Mitala has commended the Kabaka Birthday Run for promoting unity and improving community health, describing it as a powerful platform that brings people together for a common cause.

While flagging off participants at Mumyuka Playground in Kayunga Town, Mitala acknowledged that the annual run not only promotes the campaign against HIV/AIDS but also strengthens unity among Ugandans.

The annual event, held in honour of Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has grown into one of Uganda's largest health campaigns, attracting tens of thousands of participants across the country.

According to leaders and government officials, the initiative goes beyond celebration, serving as a key mobilisation tool in the fight against HIV/AIDS and other public health challenges.

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He noted that the run fosters unity among communities, institutions, and cultural leaders while encouraging citizens to take responsibility for their health through testing, awareness, and positive behaviour change.

This year's run is held under the theme: "Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and the Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030," emphasising collective responsibility--especially among men--in protecting families and reducing new infections.

With participation from government agencies, cultural institutions, and the general public, Mitala urged residents of Kayunga and beyond to actively take part, noting that such initiatives strengthen social cohesion and contribute to national development through improved health outcomes.