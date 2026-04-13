South Africa: Ashor Sarupen, DA's New No 2 Won't Leave the Treasury

12 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
interview By Ferial Haffajee

Ashor Sarupen plans to stay on as deputy finance minister, underscoring the party's shift from opposition to governing. He unpacks the party's ambitions.

At 37 years old, Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen is also now the DA Chairperson of the Federal Council, a powerful role in which he will run the party that wants to become South Africa's largest in three years.  

As a young man growing up in Ekurhuleni - in Springs - did you ever think that this day would come?

I never, in a thousand years, thought I'd even have a political career. It was never my ambition to be in politics. I never, as a kid, thought about it. So, no, I didn't ever think this day would come.

Even as I sort of progressed in politics, and you've seen me around in politics for a long time now as well, I didn't think this would be where I would, you know, reach. It was never even a consideration until recently, quite frankly.

And what did your family say? They must be excited for you.

A: Well, my mother's obviously sent me a very nice WhatsApp, and so my sisters are very excited, and various relatives...

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