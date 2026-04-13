South Africa: Lamola's Exit Exposes SAA's Shaky Foundations and Questionable Profits

12 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lindsey Schutters

There seemed to be no surprise that SAA group chief Prof John Lamola had resigned, but the timing -- a Friday -- was telling. The national carrier needs serious help.

South African Airways (SAA) group chief Professor John Lamola resigned on Friday amid a slew of problems at the national carrier.

While SAA said that it had achieved an operating profit of R336-million and a group net profit of R155-million for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 -- results of which were published in February 2026 (no, that's not a typo) -- the Auditor-General of South Africa, Tsakani Maluleke's report for the same period cannot find evidence of this claimed financial health.

Even in its own press release for the 2024/2025 annual financial results, the organisation claimed revenue of R8.838-billion, while the integrated annual report shows a revenue of R9.266-billion.

Read more SAA claims R162m 'profit' but deeper analysis shows a R1bn operating loss April 1, 2026

The Auditor-General also highlighted that while the national carrier is crowing about profits, it actually missed its target financial sustainability Ebitda of R241-million by quite a wide margin, achieving a loss of R433-million instead.

A stall manoeuvre

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa's sunsetting of the Department of Public Enterprises, administration and oversight of SAA has fallen under the gaze of the Department of Transport and the watchful eye...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.