South Africa: Dora Nginza 'Rescue Plan' Fears As Eastern Cape Health Department Hits Crisis Mode

12 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

As the Eastern Cape Health Department rolled out emergency measures over the weekend to ensure continued nursing care for pregnant women and their babies following an unprotected strike, long-standing systemic failures at Dora Nginza Hospital were exposed, including decade-long staffing gaps and concern over a rescue plan developed without sufficient clinical input.

Less than a month ago, on 18 March 2026, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said in a written parliamentary reply to EFF MP Sixolisa Gcilishe that there was no need to place the Eastern Cape Department of Health under administration to address the challenges at Dora Nginza Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"We have gone to the Eastern Cape ... to meet the Premier, the MEC for Finance, and the MEC for Health, together with the Director-General of the province. This meeting discussed all the shortcomings and problems that the Eastern Cape Department of Health is experiencing.

"A plan was developed and is being followed to correct some of the shortcomings that were identified. One such shortcoming is the issue of pregnant women sleeping on benches and chairs within the hospital, because of overcrowding. The problem was identified as being caused by a shortage of district hospitals in the area, and not by Dora Nginza Hospital itself.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This shortage of district health facilities causes every pregnant woman to be sent to Dora Nginza, thus causing overcrowding, leading to some sleeping on benches as we have seen on television," the Minister said.

"The solution," he was adamant, "was not to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.