South Africa: Steenhuisen Launches Voluntary Foot-and-Mouth Vaccine Scheme to Bolster Livestock Protection

The proposed scheme, which will be voluntary, will fall under a committee drawn from the state and private sectors that will include vets and experts in virology as well as representatives from agricultural associations.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen unveiled a routine vaccination scheme at the weekend that the ministry said aimed to take a proactive and preventative approach to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks that have hammered South Africa's livestock industry.

"It moves the country beyond reactive containment toward a proactive, risk-based system built on partnership, traceability and accountability," said the ministry.

"It moves the country beyond reactive containment toward a proactive, risk-based system built on partnership, traceability and accountability."

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Routine vaccination, also known as systematic vaccination, refers to an ongoing programme with a focus on prevention and control.

The proposed scheme, which will be voluntary, will fall under a committee drawn from the state and private sectors that will include vets and experts in virology as well as representatives from agricultural associations.

All animals vaccinated under the scheme "... must be uniquely identified and recorded on a national traceability system. This includes branding, tattooing, or electronic ear tags to ensure every animal's life cycle and vaccination status are monitored," said the ministry.

"This scheme mandates strict oversight of vaccine receipt, cold chain management and vaccination techniques."

The scheme has been published in the Government Gazette, and interested parties have seven days...