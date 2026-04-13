South Africa: URC Focus Shifts to Lions and Sharks, SA's Perennial Underachievers

After four underwhelming seasons in Europe, these two teams must fight for respect in the final phase of the United Rugby Championship.

South Africa's European campaign concluded last weekend with the Stormers and Bulls falling short in their respective Champions Cup playoffs staged in Toulon and Glasgow, and the Sharks going down in the Challenge Cup round of 16 fixture in Galway, Ireland.

It's concerning to note that none of the local franchises has managed to qualify for a semifinal since joining the European club structures in 2022.

The Stormers and Bulls will take some valuable lessons from the near misses in France and Scotland, but it's unclear whether they will make history in the northern hemisphere next season.

The more pressing concern, of course, is the final phase of the United Rugby Championship (URC), which begins in earnest next week.

With four rounds to play, the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers remain in the hunt for the playoffs, as well as qualification for the 2026-27 Champions Cup.

The local contingent will have the luxury of focusing on one tournament in the coming months - and will enjoy as many as three byes over the next seven weeks. Furthermore, with their European obligations done and dusted, the South African sides won't have to worry about bouncing between the hemispheres and managing travel-related...