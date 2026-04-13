South Africa: KZN Shifts Ithala From Crisis to Cleanup As Payouts Progress and Accountability Loom

The KwaZulu-Natal government is attempting a careful narrative pivot on Ithala -- from crisis containment to institutional reset.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli's administration said in a media statement issued on Saturday, 11 April 2026, that it was making "measurable progress" in stabilising Ithala Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) and its deposit-taking arm, Ithala SOC Limited. The numbers suggest movement -- but also reveal the scale of the problem.

By the end of March 2026, just under a third of customers -- 64,801 depositors -- had been paid out. Yet these payments account for 81% of total deposit value, amounting to R1.685-billion. In other words, the bulk of large-value deposits have been settled, while a long tail of smaller, often more vulnerable customers still waits.

That payout process, backed by up to R2.2-billion from the National Treasury, was designed as a circuit breaker after Ithala's collapse into regulatory breach and insolvency concerns.

From 'bank' to breach

The current reset effort cannot be separated from how Ithala got here.

Despite being widely treated as a bank by its customers, Ithala never held a banking licence. It operated under temporary exemptions that ultimately expired in December 2023 after failing to meet regulatory conditions.

For context - In a landmark move, over 270,000 Ithala depositors will finally regain access to their frozen savings...