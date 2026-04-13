South Africa: SA's Farm Machinery Slowdown Masks a More Resilient Agricultural Picture

12 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Wandile Sihlobo

The war in the Middle East and concerns about fuel prices have, to an extent, negatively affected the sector, but it's not all bad news for South African agricultural production

Last week, the South African Agricultural Machinery Association released its monthly agricultural machinery sales report for March 2026.

To some observers of the South African agricultural sector, the report signalled a change from the long period of strong tractor and combine harvesters sales to a much slower pace. Tractor sales declined for the first time in 14 months, down 8% year-on-year, to 618 units. At the same time, combine harvester sales fell by 22% from March 2025 to 29 units.

While such a decline is not desirable, it is also not alarming, and we should be careful not to read too much into the state of the sector from a one-month slowdown in agricultural machinery sales.

Moreover, the March 2026 sales levels for tractor and combine harvesters remain well above the long-term averages. Therefore, the base effects are also another factor to consider when interpreting these data.

Indeed, the war in the Middle East and concerns about fuel prices have, to an extent, negatively impacted the sector, as reflected in the first-quarter results of the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index (ACI).

The ACI fell by 18 points in the first quarter of 2026 from the last quarter of 2025 to 49....

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