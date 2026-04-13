Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy, First Lady Zinash Host Easter Breakfast At Unity Park

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew hosted annual Easter breakfast at Unity Park, bringing together a diverse group of community members to mark the occasion.

The gathering reflected the spirit of Fasika, one of Ethiopia's most significant religious celebrations.

Across the country, Christians from various denominations unite during this sacred time, embracing shared values of hope, sacrifice, and renewal.

Following weeks of fasting and spiritual reflection, Easter arrives with joyful worship, festive meals, and heartfelt family gatherings.

Homes across Ethiopia come alive with celebration, as communities reconnect and give thanks.

At Unity Park, guests from different backgrounds shared traditional holiday foods, reinforcing a message of inclusivity and togetherness. The event highlighted how faith can bridge differences and strengthen national cohesion.

In a social media post, Office of the Prime Minister emphasized that Easter is not only a time for celebration but also an opportunity to extend compassion.

Citizens were encouraged to open their homes and hearts to those in need, embodying the true meaning of the holiday.

As Ethiopia marks this sacred day, the message resonates nationwide: unity, generosity, and renewal remain at the heart of Fasika.