East Africa: Somalia Attends Relaunch of CEN-SAD Headquarters in Tripoli

Tripoli — Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Somalia's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, attended a ceremony in Tripoli marking the reopening of the headquarters of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States, officials said.

The reopening event was inaugurated by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of Libya, who cut the ribbon to formally relaunch the organization's operations after a period of inactivity.

Founded in 1998 and based in Tripoli, CEN-SAD aims to strengthen economic cooperation, social integration and security coordination among its 28 member states across Africa.

Somalia's participation in the ceremony highlighted the government's commitment to playing a more active role in regional cooperation and strengthening diplomatic ties with African partners, according to officials.