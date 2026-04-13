Djibouti: African Union Chief Congratulates Djibouti's Guelleh On Re-Election

Addis Ababa — Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the African Union Commission, on Sunday congratulated Ismail Omar Guelleh following his re-election as president of Djibouti, praising what he described as a peaceful electoral process.

In an official statement, Youssouf welcomed the results announced by Djibouti's electoral authorities, confirming Guelleh's victory, and extended congratulations to the Djiboutian people for their participation in the vote.

He emphasized the importance of continuing democratic governance, strengthening national unity and maintaining stability, noting that these elements were essential for the country's development.

The AU chief also highlighted Djibouti's role in promoting peace, security and regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa, reaffirming the organization's commitment to supporting member states in advancing the bloc's Agenda 2063 development goals.

Youssouf further commended the African Union Election Observation Mission, led by former Rwandan prime minister Bernard Makuza, for what he called its professional conduct during the electoral process.

He concluded by wishing Guelleh success in his new term and continued progress for Djibouti.